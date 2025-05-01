Open Menu

Three Killed, 10 Injured As Passenger Coach Overturns On M-5

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Three killed, 10 injured as passenger coach overturns on M-5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) At least three passengers were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday when a passenger coach overturned on the M-5 Motorway near Multan.

According to a private news channel and the motorway police, the accident occurred after a tire of the coach burst, causing the vehicle to lose control.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The condition of some injured passengers is said to be critical.

