Three killed, 10 injured as passenger coach overturns on M-5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) At least three passengers were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday when a passenger coach overturned on the M-5 Motorway near Multan.

According to a private news channel and the motorway police, the accident occurred after a tire of the coach burst, causing the vehicle to lose control.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

The condition of some injured passengers is said to be critical.