Three Killed, 10 Injured As Passenger Coach Overturns On M-5
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) At least three passengers were killed and 10 others injured on Thursday when a passenger coach overturned on the M-5 Motorway near Multan.
According to a private news channel and the motorway police, the accident occurred after a tire of the coach burst, causing the vehicle to lose control.
Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.
The condition of some injured passengers is said to be critical.
