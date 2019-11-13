UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, 10 Injured In Road Accident At Sialkot

Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:01 PM

Three killed, 10 injured in road accident at Sialkot

At least three persons were killed and ten others sustained critical injuries when two cars collided, near Pasrur road at Sialkot on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three persons were killed and ten others sustained critical injuries when two cars collided, near Pasrur road at Sialkot on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred due to over-speeding as drivers lost control of the vehicles, which dreadfully bumped together.

As a result, three persons died on the spot.

The police rushed the bodies and injured to the hospitaland. The victims hailed from Gujranwala.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

