Three killed, 10 injured in road accident at Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :At least three persons were killed and ten others sustained critical injuries when two cars collided, near Pasrur road at Sialkot on Wednesday.

Police said the incident occurred due to over-speeding as drivers lost control of the vehicles, which dreadfully bumped together.

As a result, three persons died on the spot.

The police rushed the bodies and injured to the hospitaland. The victims hailed from Gujranwala.

Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.