Three Killed, 10 Injured In Road Accident At Sialkot
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 07:01 PM
At least three persons were killed and ten others sustained critical injuries when two cars collided, near Pasrur road at Sialkot on Wednesday
Police said the incident occurred due to over-speeding as drivers lost control of the vehicles, which dreadfully bumped together.
As a result, three persons died on the spot.
The police rushed the bodies and injured to the hospitaland. The victims hailed from Gujranwala.
Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.