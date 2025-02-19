Three Killed, 10 Injured On Road
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Ali pur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) An accident in Alipur claimed three lives, leaving more than 10 others critically
injured when a motorcycle and a passenger van collided on Wednesday.
According to the police, the passenger van was carrying a family from Liaqatpur to Alipur to
attend a wedding ceremony when the unfortunate accident occurred.
The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Alipur where three critically injured
patients were referred to Bahawalpur.
Recent Stories
Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025
Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years
Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab
XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..
Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi
Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant
EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction
UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three Killed, 10 Injured on road6 minutes ago
-
Drug pusher arrested’ hashish recovered16 minutes ago
-
PEC unites public and private universities of Southern Punjab for Engineering Education Reforms16 minutes ago
-
COAS in UK to participate in 7th Regional Stabilization Conference16 minutes ago
-
Hajj training held36 minutes ago
-
SSG (N), RSNF bilateral exercise “Affaa Al Sahel VII” concludes at Karachi36 minutes ago
-
DHO visits basic health centers46 minutes ago
-
Zafar Agha Chairperson 'SANA FAME' Scholarship Program Committee, USA, Visits CMC Larkana46 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns terrorist incident in Barkhan46 minutes ago
-
Man jailed for life for raping46 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti for comprehensive strategy to improve healthcare system56 minutes ago
-
PM invites Bahrain's businessmen to invest in Pakistan56 minutes ago