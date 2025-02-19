Three Killed, 10 Injured on road

Ali pur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) An accident in Alipur claimed three lives, leaving more than 10 others critically

injured when a motorcycle and a passenger van collided on Wednesday.

According to the police, the passenger van was carrying a family from Liaqatpur to Alipur to

attend a wedding ceremony when the unfortunate accident occurred.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Alipur where three critically injured

patients were referred to Bahawalpur.