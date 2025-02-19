Open Menu

Three Killed, 10 Injured On Road

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Three Killed, 10 Injured on road

Ali pur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) An accident in Alipur claimed three lives, leaving more than 10 others critically

injured when a motorcycle and a passenger van collided on Wednesday.

According to the police, the passenger van was carrying a family from Liaqatpur to Alipur to

attend a wedding ceremony when the unfortunate accident occurred.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Alipur where three critically injured

patients were referred to Bahawalpur.

Recent Stories

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

Ukraine showcases unmanned systems at IDEX 2025

6 minutes ago
 Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Paki ..

Cricket fans' wait over: ICC event returns to Pakistan after 29 years

43 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashi ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes, regulates Sharjah Fashion Lab

51 minutes ago
 XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-alt ..

XRANGE, Mira Aerospace partner to advance high-altitude platform station flight ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 O ..

1 hour ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery

1 hour ago
PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Gover ..

PO Chairman, CEO Faisal Zahid Malik meets KP Governor Kundi

2 hours ago
 Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Par ..

Emerge signs agreement with Tawazun Industrial Park for 13.25MWp solar PV plant

2 hours ago
 EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy C ..

EWEC opens registration for Q1 2025 Clean Energy Certificates auction

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Dem ..

UAE leaders congratulate Nepalese President on Democracy Day

3 hours ago
 Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to pray ..

Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative

4 hours ago
 5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coa ..

5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan