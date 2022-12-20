UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, 11 Injured As Van Overturns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2022 | 11:50 AM

Three killed, 11 injured as van overturns

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Three members of a family were killed while11 others suffered injuries when a van they were riding in overturned near Bhoneki Morh, Pattoki due to dense fog on Tuesday early morning.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, the van was heading towards Okara from Lahore when it met accident.

Resultantly, Muhammad Aslam (52), Rani Bibi (50), Muhammad Ashraf (60) died on the spot while 11 others sustained critical injuries.

The injured were identified as Nasreen Bibi (40), Muhammad Aslam (40), Abdul Basit (40), Mumtaz (55), Yasir Rizwan (30), Samina Bibi (47), Akram (48), Shahid Ashraf (37), Afzal Faqeer (50), Abdul Razzaq (59) and Ashiq (40).

On information, Rescue and police teams reached the spot and shifted the victimsto THQ hospital Pattoki.

