Three killed, 11 injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Three passengers were killed while 11 others including, children, sustained multiple

injuries in an accident in the area of Satiana police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that a speeding passenger van coming

from Mian Channu to Jaranwala turned turtle while overtaking a tractor trailer

near Decent Restaurant Satiana Bungalow.

As a result, three passengers, including Qasim Tufail, 50, Akbar Amanat, 35,

and Fatima Arshad, 40, died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 11 others

to hospitals.

The injured were identified as Abdullah Khadam, Razia Ashraf , Talib Tufail , Faiza Zia ,

Abdul Sattar , Farzana Adeeb , Junaid Arshad , Nasira Zahid , her son Shehram Zahid

, Sana Ullah and Zohaib Arshad.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, the

spokesman added.