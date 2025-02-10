Three Killed, 11 Injured In Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Three passengers were killed while 11 others including, children, sustained multiple
injuries in an accident in the area of Satiana police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that a speeding passenger van coming
from Mian Channu to Jaranwala turned turtle while overtaking a tractor trailer
near Decent Restaurant Satiana Bungalow.
As a result, three passengers, including Qasim Tufail, 50, Akbar Amanat, 35,
and Fatima Arshad, 40, died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 11 others
to hospitals.
The injured were identified as Abdullah Khadam, Razia Ashraf , Talib Tufail , Faiza Zia ,
Abdul Sattar , Farzana Adeeb , Junaid Arshad , Nasira Zahid , her son Shehram Zahid
, Sana Ullah and Zohaib Arshad.
The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, the
spokesman added.
Recent Stories
UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU
UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives
UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed, 11 injured in accident6 minutes ago
-
District administration arrests 5 for illegal tax collection on De-tour road in Peshawar6 minutes ago
-
Cold and Dry Spell Expected in Sukkur Division6 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest drug peddler, recovers drugs, stolen mobile phones6 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Punjab’s EV policy held6 minutes ago
-
Illegal sugar stock of 420 bags recovered6 minutes ago
-
CPO urges citizens not to allow children to fly kites6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest kite seller with over 2000 kites, 40 string rolls6 minutes ago
-
Diary unit owners booked16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi rejects "KP Employee Termination Bill 2025"16 minutes ago
-
From chaos to convenience:Online cabs transform Capital transportation36 minutes ago
-
Dera DC stresses better services to citizens46 minutes ago