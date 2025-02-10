Open Menu

Three Killed, 11 Injured In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Three killed, 11 injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Three passengers were killed while 11 others including, children, sustained multiple

injuries in an accident in the area of Satiana police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that a speeding passenger van coming

from Mian Channu to Jaranwala turned turtle while overtaking a tractor trailer

near Decent Restaurant Satiana Bungalow.

As a result, three passengers, including Qasim Tufail, 50, Akbar Amanat, 35,

and Fatima Arshad, 40, died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted 11 others

to hospitals.

The injured were identified as Abdullah Khadam, Razia Ashraf , Talib Tufail , Faiza Zia ,

Abdul Sattar , Farzana Adeeb , Junaid Arshad , Nasira Zahid , her son Shehram Zahid

, Sana Ullah and Zohaib Arshad.

The police took the bodies into custody while further investigation was under progress, the

spokesman added.

Recent Stories

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relat ..

UOS, Moscow State Institute of International Relations sign MoU

6 minutes ago
 UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media execu ..

UAEU reviews 'Tawasol' initiative with media executives

21 minutes ago
 UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of ..

UAE to install 500 EV charging stations by end of 2025

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collecti ..

Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection

2 hours ago
 Cyber Security Council organises awareness session ..

Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..

2 hours ago
 Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle ..

Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms

2 hours ago
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for t ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL in ..

Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..

2 hours ago
 Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrup ..

Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot

2 hours ago
 IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025

2 hours ago
 President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mu ..

President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan