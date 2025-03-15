Three killed, 11 injured in school van accident in Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Two girls and 1 teacher lost their lives, and 11 others were injured when a school van fell into a deep gorge in the Tarnawai area, within the Maangal police station limits in Abbottabad.

According to private news channel and rescue officials, the van lost control on a difficult route, causing the accident.

The rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported, rescue operations faced challenges due to the rough terrain.

The injured children were rushed to Ayub Medical Complex for medical treatment.