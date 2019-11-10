UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, 11 Injured In Two Road Accidents

ABBOTTABAD, Nov 10(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) ::Around three people killed and 11 injured in two separate road accidents occurred in Garhi Habibullah and Haripur here on Sunday.

According to police, a jeep carrying passengers of a wedding party fell into a gorge at Khustra. Two persons were killed and eleven sustained critical injuries in the mishap.

The dead were identified as Sakhi baba and Suleman Khan while injured included Akbar Safdar, Awais Safdar, Mussarat Safdar, Asima Bibi, driver Javed, Zeenat Bibi, Mehrunisa, Abdullah, Babar, Nawaz and Tanveer Faisal.

Locals and police recovered the dead bodies and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital Ghari Habibullah.

In another accident a young man who came from Australia to attend marriage ceremony of his friend was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a tri-wheeler.

Police Haripur registered an FIR against the driver of tri-wheeler and started investigations.

