Three killed, 11 injured in Upper Kohistan road accident

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 06:02 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) At least three persons working on a hydropower project were killed and eleven others sustained injuries in a road mishap that took place near Upper Kohistan, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, some fourteen workers of Dasu hydropower project were returning to the Achhar Nala residential camp Upper Kohistan after completing the duty shift when suddenly, the driver lost control over the steering and the ill-fated vehicle fell into ravine. As a result, three persons died on the spot while eleven others were injured in the same incident.

The injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Dasu for medical treatment. The dead identified as engineer Muhammad Arslan, steel fixer Muhammad Zaid Dar and Ghaffarullah residents of Alai Batgram.

The doctors have referred the injured include Muhammad Ahsan, Ghulam Sheer, Iyaz Khan, Naz Muhammad, Ameer Khan, Walid Khan, Asadullah, Rafiullah, Taous Khan, Muhammad Azmat, and Mumtaz Khan, to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad. Further investigations are underway.

