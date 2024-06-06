Three Killed, 12 Injured After Passenger Coach Catches Fire In Lasbela
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) At least three people were killed and 12 other injured after a passenger coach heading from Karachi to Quetta collided with a motorcycle and caught fire in Uthal area of Lasbela district of Balochistan.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Captain (retd) Naveed Alam, the police rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation, a private news channel reported.
The SSP said seven injured passengers were immediately pulled out from the coach, including children after breaking the glass of the coach.
However, the motorcyclist died on the spot, whereas five more injured people were rescued during the firefighting process.
