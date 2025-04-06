Open Menu

Three Killed, 12 Injured In Container-van Collision

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Three killed, 12 injured in container-van collision

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A tragic road accident occurred on Khanewal Road near Sahu Chowk in Multan, where a container and a passenger van collided, resulting in three fatalities and serious injuries to twelve others.

According to Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call reporting a road traffic accident at the mentioned location. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched from the nearest station.

Initial reports from eyewitnesses suggested that the container, coming from Khanewal towards Multan, took a wrong turn and collided with a van traveling from Multan to Khanewal. The impact caused the van to crash into a road divider.

Rescue officials confirmed that 12 passengers sustained serious injuries, while three individuals lost their lives on the spot. The injured were given immediate first-aid and shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The dead bodies are also being transported to the hospital.

