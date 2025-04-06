Three Killed, 12 Injured In Container-van Collision
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 10:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) A tragic road accident occurred on Khanewal Road near Sahu Chowk in Multan, where a container and a passenger van collided, resulting in three fatalities and serious injuries to twelve others.
According to Rescue 1122, the control room received an emergency call reporting a road traffic accident at the mentioned location. Rescue teams were immediately dispatched from the nearest station.
Initial reports from eyewitnesses suggested that the container, coming from Khanewal towards Multan, took a wrong turn and collided with a van traveling from Multan to Khanewal. The impact caused the van to crash into a road divider.
Rescue officials confirmed that 12 passengers sustained serious injuries, while three individuals lost their lives on the spot. The injured were given immediate first-aid and shifted to Nishtar Hospital. The dead bodies are also being transported to the hospital.
Recent Stories
UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..
Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm
UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship
EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy
MoHAP celebrates World Health Day
RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched
FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent
AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..
Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils
Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide
Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three killed, 12 injured in container-van collision4 minutes ago
-
Farmers consider ongoing fiscal as worst performing year in 2 decades4 minutes ago
-
8 killed, 5 injured in road accident in Jaranwala4 minutes ago
-
Academicians pay tribute to late Dr N A Baloch for his scholarly endeavours54 minutes ago
-
Man drowns in CRBC Canal near Bilot Sharif1 hour ago
-
8 of a family killed, 12 injured in bus-rickshaw collision1 hour ago
-
Husband and wife killed in crash near Havelian Interchange1 hour ago
-
Two-Day International Conference on Education and Research at AIOU1 hour ago
-
*Embargoed: Not to be published, broadcast before April 7* PM reiterates pledge of health faciliti ..1 hour ago
-
Violence erupts during Volleyball match in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
Three siblings killed in road accident:2 hours ago
-
KP govt's ministers, their team are incompetent, uninformed: Azma Bokhari3 hours ago