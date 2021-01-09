UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, 12 Injured In Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Three killed, 12 injured in incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons, including a woman, were killed and 12 others injured in different incidents on Saturday.

According to the Rescue1122, six people in a car were travelling when it collided with another car near Chak No 6-JB Borrywal on Sargodha Road. As a result, Tariq Mahmood and Kalsoom Bibi died on the spot while Rizwana Bibi, Abu Bakar, Mariya and Fozia received injuries who were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

In the second accident, motorcyclist Sohail Ahmed skidded off the road near Abdullahur bridge and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Khatoon Bibi, 80, of Chak No 244-RB Waseeran on Samundri Road suffered burn injuries when her clothes caught a fire.

Separately, seven people, including Jaffar, Nawab, Aslam, Bibi Rani, Nadeem, Nifra and Falak Sher,were injured in a scuffle between two rival groups in Chak No 60-GB, Jarranwala, who were shifted tothe THQ hospital Jarranwala by the Rescue1122.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Fire Road Car Died Sargodha Samundri Sohail Ahmed Rescue 1122 Women

Recent Stories

ADJD organises training course on Alternatives to ..

25 minutes ago

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

1 hour ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

1 hour ago

India records 18,222 new coronavirus cases, 228 de ..

1 hour ago

DHA adds new centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

1 hour ago

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.