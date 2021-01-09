Three killed, 12 injured in incidents

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Three persons, including a woman, were killed and 12 others injured in different incidents on Saturday.

According to the Rescue1122, six people in a car were travelling when it collided with another car near Chak No 6-JB Borrywal on Sargodha Road. As a result, Tariq Mahmood and Kalsoom Bibi died on the spot while Rizwana Bibi, Abu Bakar, Mariya and Fozia received injuries who were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

In the second accident, motorcyclist Sohail Ahmed skidded off the road near Abdullahur bridge and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, Khatoon Bibi, 80, of Chak No 244-RB Waseeran on Samundri Road suffered burn injuries when her clothes caught a fire.

Separately, seven people, including Jaffar, Nawab, Aslam, Bibi Rani, Nadeem, Nifra and Falak Sher,were injured in a scuffle between two rival groups in Chak No 60-GB, Jarranwala, who were shifted tothe THQ hospital Jarranwala by the Rescue1122.