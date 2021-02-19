Three killed, 13 injured in separate road mishaps

At least three people were killed and thirteen were injured in separate incidents occurred here Friday, police confirmed

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and thirteen were injured in separate incidents occurred here Friday, police confirmed.

The first accident happened at Mahrah sub-town in the limits of Parova police station when an ill-fated pickup van carrying passenger and a cattle collided with a loaded truck coming from opposite direction.

As a result fifteen people were injured and rushed to hospital where two of them succumbed to their injuries.

The other accident took place on Bannu Road when a pedestrian Muhammad Hashim was hit by a speedy wagon killing him on the spot.

Cases of both the incidents were registered in concerned police stations.