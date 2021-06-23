Three killed, 14 injured in Johar Town blast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :At least three people including two members of a family were killed while 14 others sustained injuries in a blast in BOR Society, Johar Town here on Wednesday.

Due to blast, some vehicles were damaged and windowpanes of nearby houses were shattered.

According to police, the dead were identified as Abdul Khaliq, 30, his son Abdul Haq, 5, while the identify of third victim has yet to be established.

The injured are Abdul Malik, Ambreen , Maham Azhar, Umme Rubab, Moqadus Shahid, Abdul Qalam, Hassan Muhammad Ali, Liaquat Ali, Nasir, Muhammad Umer, Safia, Muhammad Atif, Abdul Raheem, RimshahJawaid, Muhammad Intizar, Tahire and three others.

Soon after the explosion, police and Rescue-1122 teams rushed to the spot and shifted the eight injured to the Jinnah Hospital while rescuers also provided first aid to six others on the spot.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, DC Muddasar Riaz Malik, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, administrative and Rangers officials reached the spot.

The nature of blast could not be ascertained, however, all security agencies were investigating.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the blast and directed the IG to investigate the incident and submit a report. He ordered that responsible should be brought under the law.

He ordered the authorities concerned to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Meanwhile, emergency has been declared in the Jinnah Hospital and Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid also visited the hospital and reviewed the medical treatment being provided to the injured.

She directed the medical officials to provide the best healthcare facilities to the injured.

Later, Inspector Gereral Police Inam Ghani accompanied by CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogarvisited the Jinnah Hospital and inquired after the injured.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani and SSP Investigation were also present.