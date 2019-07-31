UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, 14 Injured In Shah Kot Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:40 AM

Three killed, 14 injured in Shah Kot road mishap

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :As many as three passengers were killed and 14 others sustained injuries when an oil tanker hit a passenger bus in Shah Kot on late Tuesday night.

As per details, the ill-fated bus was on its way to Faisalabad, when it met an accident.

Police officials said, after being informed the rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby medical facility.

Police have registered the case and further investigation is underway.

