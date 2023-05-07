Three killed, 15 injured as van plunges into drain in Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :Three people were killed and 15 injured when a van plunged into a drain in the hilly area of Kabal district of Swat on Sunday.

According to a private media report, the incident took place when a van was going to Mingora from Dardyal.

Immediately after the accident, the Rescue teams shifted the dead bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital where first aid was provided to the injured.