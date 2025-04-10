Three killed, 15 injured in Ghotki

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) At least three people were killed, and 15 others were injured when a passenger coach overturned near Qazi Wah Canal on the M-5 Motorway in Ghotki on Thursday.

According to private news channel and police, the accident occurred because the driver fell asleep while driving.

The coach was traveling from Punjab to Karachi when it lost control and turned turtle.

Passengers Muhammad, Asif Sajjad Hussain and Muhammad Hussain were died in the accident.

Rescue teams and police rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.