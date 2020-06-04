UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, 15 Injured In Karachi Roof Collapse, Heavy Wind Incidents: Rescue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 seconds ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

KARACHI, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and fifteen others sustained injuries in roof collapse and heavy wind incidents that occurred in different areas of Karachi, Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to details, roof collapse incidents were reported in Sadi Town, Sarjani Town and Gulshan-e-Mamar areas, resulted in killing of three persons on the spot.

While fifteen injured persons including six children have been shifted to different hospitals for medical treatment.

The electric poll fell on grounds after heavy wind coupled with black storm in provincial capital of Sindh. Malir Halt, Gulstan-e-Johar, Gulshan Iqbal and many other areas of Karachi have plunged into darkness due to power shutdown, rescue sources added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Sindh has given direction to concerned department for immediate action and resolving the people's problems without delay.

