Three Killed, 15 Injured In Khuzdar Wagon-truck Collision

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 11:00 PM

At least three persons died while 15 others including children and women received injuries in a collision between passenger wagon and truck on National Highway near Waheer area of Khuzdar district on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :At least three persons died while 15 others including children and women received injuries in a collision between passenger wagon and truck on National Highway near Waheer area of Khuzdar district on Thursday.

According to Levies sources, a passenger wagon carrying commuters from Karachi was on its way when it hit a truck which parked beside the National Highway due to over speeding.

As a result, three people died on the spot while 15 others including women and children suffered wounds.

Levies on information reached the site and shifted the bodies and the injured to Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

The victims and the injured identity could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force has registered a case.

More Stories From Pakistan

