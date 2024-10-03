Open Menu

Three Killed, 15 Injured In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Three killed, 15 injured in road accident

THARPARKAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Three persons on Thursday were killed and 15 others received injuries in a collision between car and a truck on Nangarparkar road in Islamkot.

The police said as a result, three persons of family including Gulab Mahgwar, wife, Shanti Mahwar and his niece Muskan 5 years died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Ashiq Ali, Naseer, Ataullah, Jan Muhammad,Subhan, Ismail and others were shifted to civil hospital, Mithi.

The doctors referred six critical injured persons to Hyderabad. The police have registered a case.

APP/kdr/378

