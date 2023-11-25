Open Menu

Three Killed, 16 Injured As Tourist Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine

Sumaira FH Published November 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Three killed, 16 injured as tourist vehicle plunges into ravine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Three tourists died while 16 were reported injured as a tourist-laden vehicle plunged into a deep gorge at Peshmal Kalam area of Swat here Saturday.

Upon receiving the distress call, the Control Room in Swat dispatched the Rescue 1122 medical team to the scene without delay. The Rescue 1122 medical team provided initial medical aid and transported all injured individuals to Saidu Sharif Hospital for further treatment.

Four of the injured were transferred to Saidu Sharif in critical condition.

Expressing profound sorrow, the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice Retired Syed Arshad Hussain Shah lamented the loss of valuable human lives.

The chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences, expressing deep grief over the tragic loss of life and urging patience for the families of the deceased and the bereaved.

The chief minister extended his sincere sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims.

Directing the hospital authorities, the chief minister emphasized the provision of the best possible medical assistance to the injured, ensuring their well-being.

