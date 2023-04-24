UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, 17 Injured In Kabal Police Station Blast: Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Three killed, 17 injured in Kabal police station blast: Police

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :At least three persons were killed and 17 others injured apparently in a suicide attack at Kabal police station here Sunday night.

Shafiullah Gandapur, District Police Officer told media that the police station of the counter-terrorism department at Kabal that came under the attack has been completely destroyed.

Police said three persons were killed and 17 others injured in the attack.

The injured were shifted to Saidu Sharif hospital Swat.

Emergency has been enforced in hospital in Swat and doctors on leave called in for duty.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Suicide Attack Police Swat Police Station Saidu Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

41 minutes ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

1 hour ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

2 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.