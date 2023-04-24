Three killed, 17 injured in Kabal police station blast: Police

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :At least three persons were killed and 17 others injured apparently in a suicide attack at Kabal police station here Sunday night.

Shafiullah Gandapur, District Police Officer told media that the police station of the counter-terrorism department at Kabal that came under the attack has been completely destroyed.

Police said three persons were killed and 17 others injured in the attack.

The injured were shifted to Saidu Sharif hospital Swat.

Emergency has been enforced in hospital in Swat and doctors on leave called in for duty.