Three killed, 17 others injured in road mishap in Chakwal

Chakwal (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) Three people were killed while 17 others were injured in a head on collision between a passenger bus and trailor on Kallar Kahar motorway.A passenger bus carrying some more than 20 passengers was on its way to Chakwal from Sargodha when near Kallar Kahar motorway it hit with a trailor.

As a result three people died on the spot while 17 others sustained serious injuries.Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the dead and injured into nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities and first aid.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.