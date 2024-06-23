Three Killed, 1onegang Member Arrested
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Out of four car lifter gang members, three were killed and a woman accomplice was apprehended in a police encounter on Sunday near Kashmir Chowk, Islamabad.
According to a private news channel, police received a tip about a car-lifting gang comprising three males and one female member who were entering Islamabad from Murree.
Following the information, police set up a checkpoint and the gang members opened fire when they were stopped for checking.
Consequently, three gang members were killed in a crossfire, while a female gang member was apprehended.
Police had already seized a stolen car, weapons, and number plates of cars and lodged a First Information Report (FIR) for further investigation.
