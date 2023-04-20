Three killed, 2 injured after van hit rickshaw

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2023 ) :Three persons including an elderly woman, her daughter and a child were killed and another two sustained injuries after a speedy van hit a rickshaw near Khokhar Adda on Mianwali-Muzaffargarh road in Kot Addu district on Thursday.

According to details, a Chowk Sarwar Shaheed bound van collided head on with a rickshaw near Khokhar Chowk. The accident left three rickshaw passengers dead on the spot including a minor child Umair (6), an elderly woman Naseem Bibi (80) and her daughter Saira (20).

Two other passengers including the son of the deceased woman, Abdul Kareem and a woman Misbah, the wife of Irfan were injured seriously and referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan.

Witnesses said the accident occurred due to reckless and speedy driving.

All the injured and the dead were the residents of Sheher Sultan.

The bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital Kot Addu for postmortem examination.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police registered case and started investigations.