Three Killed, 2 Injured In Dir Bala Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Three killed, 2 injured in Dir Bala road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Three people were killed and 2 injured when a Suzuki going from Dir Bala to Chitral fell into a deep trench on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, the Suzuki was carrying vegetables when the accident took place.

According to the rescue officials, the dead bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital.

