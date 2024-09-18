Three Killed, 2 Injured In Dir Bala Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Three people were killed and 2 injured when a Suzuki going from Dir Bala to Chitral fell into a deep trench on Wednesday.
According to a private news channel, the Suzuki was carrying vegetables when the accident took place.
According to the rescue officials, the dead bodies and the injured were shifted to the hospital.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Body of unidentified woman found near Margalla Hills1 hour ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi commends Law enforcement agencies as Eid Milad-un-Nabi Processions Conclude Pe ..11 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour12 hours ago
-
Judicial reforms not person-specific: Aqeel Malik13 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated with religious fervour13 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated13 hours ago
-
Girl rape: accused arrested on CPO orders13 hours ago
-
DC directs officers to fulfill their responsibilities in Musakhel13 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated in R Y Khan with grand processions14 hours ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrated in Nawab Shah14 hours ago
-
Open court held in R Y Khan14 hours ago
-
Kasur celebrates Eid Milad-ul-Nabi with heartwarming tribute to special persons14 hours ago