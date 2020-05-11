Three killed, 2 injured in road accidents in Mianwali

Three people were killed while two others including a minor girl injured in separate road accidents in Kundian and Mianwali police limits

Police sources said Monday that Jahan Khan, 22 resident of village Gilani Twon Mianwali along with his companion Abresh Khan,16 was traveling on car (RHN/567) towards Lahore when the tyre of vehicle burst and collided with a road side tree at Main road near Rudala Morr; as a result both Jahan Khan and Abresh Khan died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to DHQ hospital.

In another accident, in result of collision between Car and truck on main road Mianwali, car driver Muhammad Hanif of Oluwali died on the spot while his wife and minor daughter injured.

The injured were shifted THQ hospital Kundian. Police have registered separate cases.