Three Killed, 20 Injured In Bus-trolley Collission

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) At least three passengers were killed while 20 others sustained injuries after a bus

collided with a tractor trolley in wee hours of Monday near Kothi Qureshi in Layyah.

The Rescue 1122 said the bus was heading to Dera Ghazi Khan from Rawalpindi when

it met a tragic incident.

Initially, cause of the accident was termed as over-speeding, they said and added that the

bodies and injured were shifted to the DHQ Layyah.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Ramazan, 48, Qamar Nazeer, 37, and Yasir

Hassan, 27,.

The injured were Raheel, 25, Shahzad, 32, Ahmed Hassan, 34, Aftab Ahmed, 26,

M Saleem, 19, Jahanzaib, 58, M Zesshan, 17, Shaheena Begum, 58, Khalid Abbas, 30,

Abid, 45, Waseem, 30, M Ashfaq, 48, M Saqlain, 40, Raheema Bibi, 45, Hassan Yasin, 27

Amjad Javid, Ahmed Hassan, 40, M Iqbal, 34, Abida, Farman ,8 , Rehan, four, Romal, 3,

Khalid and Usman, 6.

