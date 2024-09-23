Three Killed, 20 Injured In Bus-trolley Collission
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) At least three passengers were killed while 20 others sustained injuries after a bus
collided with a tractor trolley in wee hours of Monday near Kothi Qureshi in Layyah.
The Rescue 1122 said the bus was heading to Dera Ghazi Khan from Rawalpindi when
it met a tragic incident.
Initially, cause of the accident was termed as over-speeding, they said and added that the
bodies and injured were shifted to the DHQ Layyah.
The deceased were identified as Muhammad Ramazan, 48, Qamar Nazeer, 37, and Yasir
Hassan, 27,.
The injured were Raheel, 25, Shahzad, 32, Ahmed Hassan, 34, Aftab Ahmed, 26,
M Saleem, 19, Jahanzaib, 58, M Zesshan, 17, Shaheena Begum, 58, Khalid Abbas, 30,
Abid, 45, Waseem, 30, M Ashfaq, 48, M Saqlain, 40, Raheema Bibi, 45, Hassan Yasin, 27
Amjad Javid, Ahmed Hassan, 40, M Iqbal, 34, Abida, Farman ,8 , Rehan, four, Romal, 3,
Khalid and Usman, 6.
Recent Stories
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief
Wahab shares interesting story about past friendship between Shoaib Akhtar and K ..
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan
SC backs PTI for reserved seats in detailed verdict
PM to present Pakistan’s perspective on regional, global issues at UNGA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 September 2024
KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International day of Sign languages observed2 minutes ago
-
Man sustains injuries as blast occurs in junkyard2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews projects2 minutes ago
-
One killed, other injured in shooting2 minutes ago
-
Kahota police arrest 3 members of street crime gang12 minutes ago
-
Court proceedings badly hampered as public prosecutors’ strike continues in KP12 minutes ago
-
Private lab sealed after overcharging for dengue test in Kahuta12 minutes ago
-
Housing ministry rebuts media report on 45% hike in rental ceiling12 minutes ago
-
Naqvi visits Saudi Embassy on National Day of Saudi Arabia12 minutes ago
-
Students, faculty members of cadet college Mastung visit parliament house22 minutes ago
-
Lt Gen Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief25 minutes ago
-
Teenager gang-raped during robbery in Pakpattan1 hour ago