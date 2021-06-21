UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, 23 Injured In Two Different Road Accidents In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Three people, including two children, were killed and 23 others were injured in two different road accidents in the Sukkur region on Sunday night.

According to Police, a passenger wagon overturned at the Soomra Chowk in Jacobabad, in which a man, identified as Yaqoob Channar, was killed and 21 other people injured. The local residents and police rescued the passengers and shifted the body and injured to JIMS Hospital, Jacobabad. The injured were identified as Salima, Mehrab, Mahaboob, Rasool Bux, Manzoor Solangi, Aslam and others.

Meanwhile, in another accident, two children, identified as eight-year-old Nazra and nine-year-old Munir Chachar, were killed and two others were injured, identified as Baghul and Zahid Chachar, in Kashmore when a tractor trolley hit two speeding motorcycles. They said the tractor ran over the deceased. The police have shifted the bodies and injured to a local hospital in Kashmore. The police also arrested the tractor driver Ameeruddin Malik.

