UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, 28 Injured In Different Road Accidents In Gujrat, Sheikhupura

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 03:35 PM

Three killed, 28 injured in different road accidents in Gujrat, Sheikhupura

At least three persons were killed and twenty-eight others injured in different road accidents in Gujrat and Sheikhupura.In Gujrat, three persons were killed and three others injured in two different road accidents on Saturday morning.Meanwhile,

GUJRAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th January, 2020) At least three persons were killed and twenty-eight others injured in different road accidents in Gujrat and Sheikhupura.In Gujrat, three persons were killed and three others injured in two different road accidents on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, at least twenty-five persons were injured when seven vehicles collided into each other on Sheikhupura-Faisalabad road.According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, seventeen out twenty-five injured persons have been shifted to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura while relief and rescue activities are underway.

Related Topics

Injured Vehicles Road Gujrat Sheikhupura Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

EU could face terror threats if Libya’s legitima ..

3 minutes ago

Ensuring child safety requires effective strategie ..

50 minutes ago

Crime rate has fallen to 7 per cent in Sindh: IGP ..

55 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima calls for establishing a unified fa ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police reports no jewellery store robberies ..

1 hour ago

Sanad Powertech awarded Shams Power Company mainte ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.