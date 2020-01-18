Three killed, 28 injured in different road accidents in Gujrat, Sheikhupura

At least three persons were killed and twenty-eight others injured in different road accidents in Gujrat and Sheikhupura.In Gujrat, three persons were killed and three others injured in two different road accidents on Saturday morning.Meanwhile,

GUJRAT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th January, 2020) At least three persons were killed and twenty-eight others injured in different road accidents in Gujrat and Sheikhupura.In Gujrat, three persons were killed and three others injured in two different road accidents on Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, at least twenty-five persons were injured when seven vehicles collided into each other on Sheikhupura-Faisalabad road.According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, seventeen out twenty-five injured persons have been shifted to DHQ hospital Sheikhupura while relief and rescue activities are underway.