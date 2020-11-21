Three killed, 3 injured in Kamonki firing incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on a car in the jurisdiction of Sadar police station of Kamonki in Gujranwala.

According to the detail, the incident took place on main GT road when deceased were returning to Lahore in their car after attending their court case in Gujranwala, a private news channel reported on Saturday. Three persons were died on the spot while their three other companions were injured.

After preliminary investigation, the police told that the the incident was the result of family feud between two rival groups.