UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, 3 Injured In Kamonki Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:09 PM

Three killed, 3 injured in Kamonki firing incident

At least three persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on a car in the jurisdiction of Sadar police station of Kamonki in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and three others sustained injuries when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on a car in the jurisdiction of Sadar police station of Kamonki in Gujranwala.

According to the detail, the incident took place on main GT road when deceased were returning to Lahore in their car after attending their court case in Gujranwala, a private news channel reported on Saturday. Three persons were died on the spot while their three other companions were injured.

After preliminary investigation, the police told that the the incident was the result of family feud between two rival groups.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Fire Police Police Station Road Car Died Gujranwala Family Court

Recent Stories

PM slams opposition for holding rallies amid incre ..

10 minutes ago

UAF to auction sugarcane crops on December 1-3

2 minutes ago

Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) a beacon of light for ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Extends Retaliatory Measures Against West Un ..

2 minutes ago

Russia's Zinichev Arrives in Armenia to Discuss Hu ..

2 minutes ago

US, Uzbekistan Elevate Bilateral Talks to Strategi ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.