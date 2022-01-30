UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident Near Sujawal

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Three killed, 3 injured in road accident near Sujawal

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Three persons including two children were killed while three others sustained injuries in a collision between car and tractor-trolley on Badin- Karachi road late Saturday night.

According to details, a car coming to Mithi from Karachi collided with a tractor-trolley near Sujawal, resulting in the death of three persons and severe injuries to three others.

The deceased were identified as 65 years old Dr Om Joshi who was traveling with his sons Arman Joshi, Kartak Joshi and two nephews Ojhwal Jatam, and Sunil to attend a marriage ceremony of the son of Manoj Malani.

They were shifted to Indus hospital from where injured were referred to Karachi while bodies of the deceased were handed over to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

