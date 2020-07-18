UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, 3 Injured In Separate Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th July 2020 | 04:09 PM

Three killed, 3 injured in separate accidents

Three people were killed and three another injured in separate accidents in Sadder and Harnoli police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and three another injured in separate accidents in Sadder and Harnoli police limits.

Police sources said Saturday that Muhammad Sadiq was traveling on a motorcycle on Dastagir road here when a car hit the motorbike and turned over.

As a result motorcyclist Muhammad Sadiq and a pedestrian Muhammad Kabeer died on the spot. Police have impounded the vehicle and arrested the accused.

In another accident, a bus hit a motorcycle. As a result motorcyclist Ali Ahmad died on thespot while deceased wife Nadia, sons-- Asjad and Ahmar received injuries.

Police have arrested the drive and registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Road Vehicle Car Died Wife

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah, Abbas appear as star bowlers for Team ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab CM urges people to follow precautionary mea ..

2 hours ago

PTI leader Rana Saleem joins PML-N, sources

2 hours ago

7 more Kashmir youth martyred in last two days by ..

1 minute ago

DC imposes ban on illegal animal markets

1 minute ago

NCOC session at Karachi to discuss SOPs compliance ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.