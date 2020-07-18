Three killed, 3 injured in separate accidents

Three people were killed and three another injured in separate accidents in Sadder and Harnoli police limits

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :Three people were killed and three another injured in separate accidents in Sadder and Harnoli police limits.

Police sources said Saturday that Muhammad Sadiq was traveling on a motorcycle on Dastagir road here when a car hit the motorbike and turned over.

As a result motorcyclist Muhammad Sadiq and a pedestrian Muhammad Kabeer died on the spot. Police have impounded the vehicle and arrested the accused.

In another accident, a bus hit a motorcycle. As a result motorcyclist Ali Ahmad died on thespot while deceased wife Nadia, sons-- Asjad and Ahmar received injuries.

Police have arrested the drive and registered separate cases.