Three Killed, 3 Injured Over Old Enmity In Attock

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2023 | 09:23 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Three persons were shot dead and many sustained critical bullet injuries over old enmity in Khunda village in the limits of Pindigheab Police Station here Wednesday.

Police sources said that Muhammad Shamraiz, a native of Kallar Syedian district Rawalpindi was shifted in the area due to his old enmity at his native town.

His rival Muhammad Pervaiz along with his son Yasir Pervaiz and two other accomplices appeared at the scene when he was busy in the construction of the house and showered bullets at them. As a result, Shamraiz his comrade Nawaz Khan and Inam Ullah died on the spot while Sajjad, Jawaad and Salman received multiple bullet injuries.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene successfully.

The dead and injured were shifted to different hospitals in the area.

Police registered a triple murder case and launched further investigation.

