Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :At least three persons including women were killed in a firing incident that took place in Jhal Magsi district, Levis officials said on Saturday.

They said that armed men opened fire at a van on Gandawa Road, killing three persons on board.

Three people suffered critical injuries who were moved to a nearby hospital.

Citing an initial probe into the incident, the Levis officials told that an old feud between rival groups was cause of the incident.

The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search for arrest of the perpetrators.

Further probe is underway.