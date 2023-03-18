UrduPoint.com

Three Killed, 3 Others Injured In Jhal Magsi Firing Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Three killed, 3 others injured in Jhal Magsi firing incident

At least three persons including women were killed in a firing incident that took place in Jhal Magsi district, Levis officials said on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :At least three persons including women were killed in a firing incident that took place in Jhal Magsi district, Levis officials said on Saturday.

They said that armed men opened fire at a van on Gandawa Road, killing three persons on board.

Three people suffered critical injuries who were moved to a nearby hospital.

Citing an initial probe into the incident, the Levis officials told that an old feud between rival groups was cause of the incident.

The law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a search for arrest of the perpetrators.

Further probe is underway.

Related Topics

Firing Fire Road Van Women

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

23 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

24 minutes ago
 WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad f ..

WASA to suspend water supply to entire Hyderabad for 24 hours on March 19

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting to review different pr ..

Commissioner chairs meeting to review different projects

4 minutes ago
 Breaking Maier's ski record leaves Odermatt too 'e ..

Breaking Maier's ski record leaves Odermatt too 'empty' to party

4 minutes ago
 PHA's 'Jashn-e-Baharan' to start from March 19

PHA's 'Jashn-e-Baharan' to start from March 19

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.