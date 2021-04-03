Three killed, 4 injured in different incidents in Attock

Three persons were killed while four other injured, two of them critical in different incidents in various parts of Attock on Saturday, police and rescue services said

In first incident, a man has stabbed to death his brother and injured his sister in law over land dispute in village Shahdher in limits of Hazro Police station. Police sources said that there was dispute over land between Hafiz Sabir and Ahmed Nawaz. On Saturday Hafiz Sabir came to his brother house and after exchange of hot words, he took out his dragger and attacked his brother, when his wife came to rescue her husband he also attacked her and later fled from the scene after leaving them in pool of blood. Both the victims were taken to tehsil headquarters hospital where Ahmed has succumbed to injured while his 36 years old wife was shifted to Rawalpindi due to her critical injuries. In second incident, security guards of a feed company shot a man suspecting him a robber on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway near Burhan interchange in limits of Bhattar Police station. Sources said that three armed men posing them as customers came to a feed factory and made hostage all the employees on pistol point. Later they snatched all the cash from employees and fled. As the fleecing robbers were chased, they sneaked in to Islamabad-Peshawar motorway to escape arrest. Meanwhile, 33 years old Faisal who was going to Manshera from Rawalpindi in a car see the Currency notes spread along with road and he stopped to collect it.

The security suspecting him robber, opened fire at him resultantly he died. Abdul Basit, brother of the victim has claimed that the Bhattar police kept his brother in custody for three hours with bullet injury and not shifted him to hospital resultantly he died due to excessive bleeding. He also lamented the police that when he along with other family members came to receive the body, the police officials also detained them and kept them in illegal confinement for many hours. Separately, a motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road opposite cadet college Hassanbadl. The man who was not identified so far was going on GT road when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by unknown driver rammed over him resultantly he died on the spot. Separately four persons belongs to same family were injured one of them critical when a truck rammed in to a car on Rawalpndi- Kohat road in limits of Fatehjang Police station. The injured were identified as 42 years old Shahdat Nawaz, 22 years Akash Shahdat, 12 years old Ayesha Shahdat and 16 years old Farooq. The injured were taken to THQ hospital Fatehjang from where Shahdat was taken to Rawalpindi due to his critical condition. Respective Police registered separate cases and started further investigation.