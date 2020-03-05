UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, 5 Injured As Roof Collapsed In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 07:05 PM

At least three children were killed and five others sustained serious injuries when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Sarwarabad near Jalala in Mardan on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :At least three children were killed and five others sustained serious injuries when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Sarwarabad near Jalala in Mardan on Thursday.

As per details, the incident took place when members of same family were sitting in the room during heavy rain, when all of a sudden, the roof of the house caved in, reported a private news channel.

As a result, three children were killed on the spot while five others suffered critical injuries.

The rescue team pull out the bodies and injured of the rubble and shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters hospital for medical treatment.

The deceased children were identified as Faiza, 8 years old, Sana 4 and an infant Waqas.

