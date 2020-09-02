UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, 5 Injured In Roof Collapse

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 08:19 PM

Three killed, 5 injured in roof collapse

Three people were killed while five others sustained injuries when roof of a building collapsed at Al-hafeez Garden Manawan here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while five others sustained injuries when roof of a building collapsed at Al-hafeez Garden Manawan here on Wednesday.

Police said that some labourers were busy in work when lanter of the building collapsed burying all of them.

On information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation.

As a result, Atiq (16), Zakaullah (20) and Imran (28) dead on the spot while Irfan (37), Nasir (38), Abdul Majeed (40), Manawar (26) and Abdul Rasheed (25) suffered multiple injuries.

Forty rescuers with twelve emergency vehicles tookpart in rescue operation.

Related Topics

Dead Vehicles Nasir All

Recent Stories

UAE Government portal attracts record number of us ..

36 minutes ago

DHA, HCT sign MoU to strengthen capabilities of Em ..

36 minutes ago

PCB announces schedule of remaining HBL PSL 2020 m ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber launches e-vendors portal

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Asset Management Company signs Age Friendl ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador-at-Large f ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.