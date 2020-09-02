Three killed, 5 injured in roof collapse

Three people were killed while five others sustained injuries when roof of a building collapsed at Al-hafeez Garden Manawan here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Three people were killed while five others sustained injuries when roof of a building collapsed at Al-hafeez Garden Manawan here on Wednesday.

Police said that some labourers were busy in work when lanter of the building collapsed burying all of them.

On information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation.

As a result, Atiq (16), Zakaullah (20) and Imran (28) dead on the spot while Irfan (37), Nasir (38), Abdul Majeed (40), Manawar (26) and Abdul Rasheed (25) suffered multiple injuries.

Forty rescuers with twelve emergency vehicles tookpart in rescue operation.