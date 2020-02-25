Three killed, 7 injured as passenger jeep falls into ravine

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 12:03 PM

Three passengers were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a jeep fell into a ravine in Tor Ghar area of Mansehra district early Tuesday morning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Three passengers were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a jeep fell into a ravine in Tor Ghar area of Mansehra district early Tuesday morning.

According to police sources, the incident took place when driver of a passenger jeep lost control over his vehicle at a difficult road turn on way from Chinda to Thakot early this morning.

As result, two children and a woman were killed while seven others received serious injuries.

The injure were shifted to a local hospital for medical assistance out of which three critically injured were referred to THQ hospital Batgram.

