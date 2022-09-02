Three killed, 7 injured in accident

Three persons were killed while seven others injured when a speedy passenger van rammed into a dumper coming from opposite direction on Hazara road near Wah Cantonment Police station on Friday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Three persons were killed while seven others injured when a speedy passenger van rammed into a dumper coming from opposite direction on Hazara road near Wah Cantonment Police station on Friday.

According to Police sources, the dead and injured were shifted to the hospital where the condition of two stated to be critical.

The dead were identified as Roshin Deen, Ajmal Khan and Husnain Shah.

Wah Cantonment Police registered a case.