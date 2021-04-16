UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, 899 Injured In 835 Accidents

Fri 16th April 2021

Three killed, 899 injured in 835 accidents

At least three people were killed and 899 injured in 835 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :At least three people were killed and 899 injured in 835 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

The analysis showed that 367 drivers, 27 underage drivers, 136 pedestrians, and 404passengers were among the victims.

The statistics showed that 213 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 229 people placing the provincial capital top of the list followed by 65 in Faisalabad with 72 victims and third Multan with 62 accidents and 37 victims.

According to data, 706 motorcycles, 107 rickshaws, 86 cars, 32vans, six buses, 23 trucks and 115other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

