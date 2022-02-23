Three killed, 9 injured in road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Three people including a minor girl were killed and 9 others sustained injuries in a traffic accident on the national highway on Wednesday.

According to details, a rickshaw collided with a speeding trailer resultantly 30 year old Gul Muhammad Kamlo, Anila 3 and Arman 15 lost their lives while 9 others were injured.

The injured include Zahida, Sabra, Parveen, Tahira, Farida, Wakil, Akbar, Shahzeb and Akmal who were shifted to Taluka Hospital Saeedabad by Edhi Ambulance while 4 critically injured have been shifted to Civil Hospital Hyderabad.