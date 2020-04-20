UrduPoint.com
Three Killed, 9 Injured In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Three killed, 9 injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and nine others sustained injuries near Manglore, an area located at Swat district, police reported on Monday night.

According to details, a van carrying passengers was passing through Manglore when suddenly it turned turtle on the road.

As a result, some three persons including a woman and child died on the spot.

The Rescue team rushed to the site of incident to shift the injured to Saidu Sharif hospital.

Police have also reached the spot to help the rescue operation besides collecting evidence for registering the report against the responsible elements.

