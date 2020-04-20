UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed, 9 Injured In Swat Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th April 2020 | 11:50 PM

Three killed, 9 injured in Swat accident

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and nine others sustained injuries as van turned turtle near Manglore in Swat district, police reported on Monday night.

According to details, a passenger van was passing through Manglore when suddenly it turned turtle on the road.

As a result, three persons including a woman and child died on the spot while nine others sustained injuries.

The Rescue team rushed to the site of incident and shifted the injured to Saidu Sharif hospital.

Police reached the spot and helped the rescue team in its operation besides, collecting evidence to register the case against the driver.

Related Topics

Injured Police Swat Driver Road Died Saidu Van SITE Women

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister discus ..

38 minutes ago

Financial and Economic Committee reviews 2020 gene ..

53 minutes ago

UAE conducts over 25,000 additional COVID-19 tests ..

53 minutes ago

SRTI Park-based company produces 3D-printed face m ..

53 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives call from Prince Charle ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines seven traders for tampering wi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.