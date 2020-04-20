Three killed, 9 injured in Swat accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) :At least three persons were killed and nine others sustained injuries as van turned turtle near Manglore in Swat district, police reported on Monday night.

According to details, a passenger van was passing through Manglore when suddenly it turned turtle on the road.

As a result, three persons including a woman and child died on the spot while nine others sustained injuries.

The Rescue team rushed to the site of incident and shifted the injured to Saidu Sharif hospital.

Police reached the spot and helped the rescue team in its operation besides, collecting evidence to register the case against the driver.