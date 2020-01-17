Three killed, 985 injured in 869 accidents

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 06:54 PM

At least three people were killed while 985 sustained injuries in 869 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :At least three people were killed while 985 sustained injuries in 869 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Rescue 1122 sources said 385 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 142 pedestrians, and 461 passengers were among victims of the accidents.

The statistics show that 227 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 217 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 85 victims and at third Multan with 63 accidents and 75 victims.

According to the data, 702 motorcycles, 107 rickshaws, 81 cars, 38 vans, seven buses, 17 trucks and 119 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

