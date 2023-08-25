Open Menu

Three Killed After Under Construction House Collapsed In Multan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2023 | 12:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Three members of a family were killed and four others injured after a second storey of an under-construction house collapsed near Masoom Shah road in the city on Thursday.

Rescuers said labourers were busy in construction and repair work on the second storey.

The structure suddenly collapsed and fell on labourers and some family members.

Three persons, trapped in the debris, were taken out. An eight-year-old child Taha breathed his last at the hospital while two women Samia (35) and Tasleem Bibi (45) died on the way.

The remaining four were allowed to go after first aid treatment, a Rescue 1122 spokesman said.

