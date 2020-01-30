UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Three Killed After Wall Of Mud House Collapses In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:13 PM

Three killed after wall of mud house collapses in Quetta

Three children were killed after wall of a mud house collapsed near native village of Quetta, Urak

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Three children were killed after wall of a mud house collapsed near native village of Quetta, Urak.As per media reports, three children identified as Zaboor, 6, Nazia, 8 and Sabrana 12 died after wall of a mud house caved in near Urak, native village of Quetta.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and pulled the bodies out of debris and shifted them to nearby civil hospital for medico-legal formalities.Bodies were later handed over to family members after autopsy.

Related Topics

Quetta Died Rescue 1122 Family Media

Recent Stories

Three day-long Family, Food festival from 28 Feb t ..

2 minutes ago

Nintendo logs nine-month profit leap, upgrades ann ..

9 minutes ago

Moonstruck: Japan billionaire cancels hunt for lun ..

6 minutes ago

Flash floods kill nine in Indonesia

6 minutes ago

Royal Dutch Shell says annual net profit slides 32 ..

11 minutes ago

6.780 Kg contraband seized, 14 arrested in Sargodh ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.