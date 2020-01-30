Three killed after wall of mud house collapses in Quetta

Three children were killed after wall of a mud house collapsed near native village of Quetta, Urak

Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) Three children were killed after wall of a mud house collapsed near native village of Quetta, Urak.As per media reports, three children identified as Zaboor, 6, Nazia, 8 and Sabrana 12 died after wall of a mud house caved in near Urak, native village of Quetta.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and pulled the bodies out of debris and shifted them to nearby civil hospital for medico-legal formalities.Bodies were later handed over to family members after autopsy.