Three killed, another one injured in accident near Sheikhupura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :At least three persons were killed while one sustained serious injuries as a dumper crushed four pedestrians near Muridke G.T road in Sheikhupura on Monday.

A rescue official informed the four laborers were walking along the road when a speedy dumper ran over them,the rescuers reached on the spot and shifted the injured and bodies to a nearby hospital with the help of locals.

He stated three of the laborers died on the spot while the condition of injured was pronounced critical, adding the bodies were handed over to the relatives after postmortem.

The unfortunate incident occurred due to the negligence of the dumper driver, First Investigation Report (F.I.R) had been registered against him.