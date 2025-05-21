Three Killed As Bike Riders Hit, Run Over By Two Vehicles Near Ghazi Ghat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Three people including two women, riding a motorcycle, were killed after they
were hit by a car from behind and run over by a mini truck moments later on
N-70 DG Khan-Multan highway, near Adda Rind, Ghazi Ghat, on Wednesday.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said that after receiving a call from a police official,
rescue vehicle and ambulances were rushed to the site where two persons
were found dead. The third one with serious injuries was given CPR treatment
but could not survive and died.
According to details, the bike riders were travelling from DG Khan to Multan.
Upon reaching Adda Rind, a speedy car hit the motorcycle from behind and
they all fell on the road and then a mini truck ran over them.
Both the vehicles
sped away after inflicting injuries to the three persons that proved fatal, rescuers
said.
The victims seemed to belong to same family and the male deceased identified
as Muhammad Yaqoob was a resident of village Labar, Basti Nau in Multan Sadr area.
The identity of two deceased women has not yet been ascertained.
DSP Rana Iqbal leading a police team visited the accident site and ordered police
to locate the two vehicles involved in the accident. Police said, they would soon
be able to identify the two vehicles and arrest the drivers.
The bodies have been sent to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital DG Khan for
postmortem.
Drahma police were investigating.
APP/hus/ifi
