Three Killed As Bike Riders Hit, Run Over By Two Vehicles Near Ghazi Ghat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Three killed as bike riders hit, run over by two vehicles near Ghazi Ghat

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Three people including two women, riding a motorcycle, were killed after they

were hit by a car from behind and run over by a mini truck moments later on

N-70 DG Khan-Multan highway, near Adda Rind, Ghazi Ghat, on Wednesday.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said that after receiving a call from a police official,

rescue vehicle and ambulances were rushed to the site where two persons

were found dead. The third one with serious injuries was given CPR treatment

but could not survive and died.

According to details, the bike riders were travelling from DG Khan to Multan.

Upon reaching Adda Rind, a speedy car hit the motorcycle from behind and

they all fell on the road and then a mini truck ran over them.

Both the vehicles

sped away after inflicting injuries to the three persons that proved fatal, rescuers

said.

The victims seemed to belong to same family and the male deceased identified

as Muhammad Yaqoob was a resident of village Labar, Basti Nau in Multan Sadr area.

The identity of two deceased women has not yet been ascertained.

DSP Rana Iqbal leading a police team visited the accident site and ordered police

to locate the two vehicles involved in the accident. Police said, they would soon

be able to identify the two vehicles and arrest the drivers.

The bodies have been sent to Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital DG Khan for

postmortem.

Drahma police were investigating.

APP/hus/ifi

