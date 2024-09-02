Three killed as boulder hits bus in Kohistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) At least three people onboard a bus were killed when a boulder hit the vehicle during a landslide in Kohistan area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police informed on Monday.

President Northern Areas Transport Company (NATCO), Fazal Elahi also confirming the incident, told media persons that three passengers were killed on the scene while several others were injured when a boulder hit the bus of NATCO.

He said the bus was enroute to Hunza from Rawalpindi when it met with the tragic incident in Kohistan. Soon after the incident the relief and rescue operation was started. He said the dead and injured were shifted to a local hospital in Kohistan.

APP/vak