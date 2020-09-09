UrduPoint.com
Three Killed As Car Falls Into Ditch In Upper Dir

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 03:00 PM

Three killed as car falls into ditch in Upper Dir

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :At least three persons of a family including two children lost their lives while five others got serious injuries when their car fell into a ditch in Upper Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday afternoon.

According to details, the mishap took place in Upper Dir after the car driver lost control over the wheels, In a result three persons died on the spot.

Police and rescue teams rushed to the accident site immediately and began a rescue operation to extract the victims and transport them to the hospital, a private news channel reported.

Rescue officials said the accident occurred due to over-speeding and the deceased have yet not beidentified.

